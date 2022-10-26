NEARLY 500 CRIMES FOUND ON HUNTERS LAPTOP – STEW PETERS TALKS WITH ROGER STONE

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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
October 25, 2022
Incredible interview that the National File’s Paul Harrell has with Garret Zeigler and the hundreds of crimes that were found on Hunter’s laptop. Where is the prosecution?
Stew Peters Interviews Roger Stone. Stone has an amazing take on the those who are in Trump’s circle and who needs to go!
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1pt4o7-nearly-500-crimes-found-on-hunters-laptop-stew-peters-talks-with-roger-ston.html