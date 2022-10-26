Create New Account
NEARLY 500 CRIMES FOUND ON HUNTERS LAPTOP – STEW PETERS TALKS WITH ROGER STONE
High Hopes
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


October 25, 2022


Incredible interview that the National File’s Paul Harrell has with Garret Zeigler and the hundreds of crimes that were found on Hunter’s laptop. Where is the prosecution?


Stew Peters Interviews Roger Stone. Stone has an amazing take on the those who are in Trump’s circle and who needs to go!


https://teddydaniels.tv/


https://gab.com/teddydanielspa


https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1pt4o7-nearly-500-crimes-found-on-hunters-laptop-stew-peters-talks-with-roger-ston.html


trumpcurrent eventspoliticspresidentdeep stateroger stonehunter bidencrimesprosecutionlaptophunter500paul harrellteddy danielsin the trenchesgarret zeigler

