Calling all Catholic Patriots

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From Rome Info Video
Br. Alexis Bugnolo.
Nov 12, 2022
Page for the Committee
https://www.fromrome.info/2022/10/20/support-the-committee-to-liberate-pope-benedict-xvi/
Page for this show:
https://www.fromrome.info/2022/11/12/br-bugnolos-call-to-catholic-patriots-round-the-world/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=av1KLTmYgmY