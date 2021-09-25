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NO JAB, NO SHOP | Australia's COVID retail roadmap for the unvaccinated | 7NEWS
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91 views • September 25, 2021
7NEWS Australia - 25 Sept 2021
Retail giant Best and Less is the latest to announce only fully vaccinated staff and customers will be permitted in their New South Wales stores when the state reopens, following months of lockdown And they won't be alone. With the New South Wales government outlining a plan, indicating all non-essential stores must follow these same rules once the state reaches the 70 per cent fully vaccinated threshold. Joining Sunrise for a live interview is Paul Zahra, CEO of the Australian Retailers Association.
Retail giant Best and Less is the latest to announce only fully vaccinated staff and customers will be permitted in their New South Wales stores when the state reopens, following months of lockdown And they won't be alone. With the New South Wales government outlining a plan, indicating all non-essential stores must follow these same rules once the state reaches the 70 per cent fully vaccinated threshold. Joining Sunrise for a live interview is Paul Zahra, CEO of the Australian Retailers Association.
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