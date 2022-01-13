SHOCKING! Jab Was READY In 2019! - EXPOSED On Mainstream Media! - This Is ALL A SCRIPT!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent findings that the Moderna jab was under review back in 2019 before any fear mongering about a so-called coronavirus was spreading through the headlines.

Fauci alongside US doctors were reviewing the Moderna jab back at the end of 2019. Patents show the Pfizer jab was ready by January 25th of 2020 when the WHO was still saying there was nothing to worry about.

This coincides with the end of Event 201 in October of 2019, Bill Gates' competition for the patent for the contact tracing app in November of 2019, the vaccine tracking patent in December of 2019 and the further strange so-called "coincidences" that took place leading up to the biggest psychologic enslavement experiment in human history.

In this video, we break down this news and report on the similar findings and propaganda campaigns that persist.



Stay tuned for more from WAM!