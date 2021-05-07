Ken Belkin: Social Media Becoming National Conversation Arbiters

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5/6/2021 Constitutional law and civil rights attorney Ken Belkin said during an interview with Newsmax TV that Social media are becoming national conversation arbiters, and we’re gonna have to really look at how the First Amendment is impacted by that and potentially expand those First Amendment protections in light of it.