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"They hate us“
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101 views • January 26, 2022
In early 2021, the first composting plant for human cadavers is scheduled to start operations in Seattle, in the U.S. state of Washington. Cyborgs, part human, part machine, created by genetic engineering and robotics: Will they be the future? Neurotechnologies that control the human mind and artificial viruses that terrify the world population. Man as part of the Internet? This documentary by "amazingpolly" warns Kla.TV viewers about such and other highly promoted technologies of the "brave new world": fiction or reality?
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