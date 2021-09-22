CANADA’S (S)ELECTION AND VAERS EXPOSED!! THE SYSTEM ISN’T BROKEN, THE SYSTEM IS FIXED!!!

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pressfortruth
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The Canadian (s)election is over and Justin Trudeau has once again been selected as prime minister of Canada. The illusion of choice was so blatantly obvious and on top of that Maxime Bernier was clearly not given a fair chance! Meanwhile Project Veritas has released a new expose proving that doctors and nurses are not reporting adverse effects of the Covid-19(84) vaccine! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down how this Canadian election was rigged while also looking into VAERS and the numbers that they actually do have reported.
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Sources:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/federal-general-election-results-2021-1.6182364
https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/federal-election-2021/refuse-to-wear-a-mask-you-will-be-turned-away-from-voting-in-some-provinces-elections-canada-warns-1.5584277
https://twitter.com/TomlinsonCJ/status/1440015169338368006/photo/1
MAXIME BERNIER ON THE DEEP STATE AND HOW CANADA IS CONTROLLED!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3il182snfbgu/
The Trudeau Deception
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmZtjiHCY0s&;t=779s
The Trudeau Foundation Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgxwqG8qxB8&;t=1s
The Democracy Deception
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-democracy-deception/
The Democracy Deception Part 2 – What’s The Alternative?
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-democracy-deception-part-2-whats-the-alternative/
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/psjq1x/vaers_adverse_reporting_2021/
Federal Govt Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/federal-govt-whistleblower-goes-public-with-secret-recordings-government/