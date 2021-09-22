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CANADA’S (S)ELECTION AND VAERS EXPOSED!! THE SYSTEM ISN’T BROKEN, THE SYSTEM IS FIXED!!!
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270 views • September 22, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
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The Canadian (s)election is over and Justin Trudeau has once again been selected as prime minister of Canada. The illusion of choice was so blatantly obvious and on top of that Maxime Bernier was clearly not given a fair chance! Meanwhile Project Veritas has released a new expose proving that doctors and nurses are not reporting adverse effects of the Covid-19(84) vaccine! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down how this Canadian election was rigged while also looking into VAERS and the numbers that they actually do have reported.

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Sources:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/federal-general-election-results-2021-1.6182364

https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/federal-election-2021/refuse-to-wear-a-mask-you-will-be-turned-away-from-voting-in-some-provinces-elections-canada-warns-1.5584277

https://twitter.com/TomlinsonCJ/status/1440015169338368006/photo/1

MAXIME BERNIER ON THE DEEP STATE AND HOW CANADA IS CONTROLLED!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3il182snfbgu/

The Trudeau Deception
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmZtjiHCY0s&;t=779s

The Trudeau Foundation Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgxwqG8qxB8&;t=1s

The Democracy Deception
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-democracy-deception/

The Democracy Deception Part 2 – What’s The Alternative?
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-democracy-deception-part-2-whats-the-alternative/

https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/psjq1x/vaers_adverse_reporting_2021/

Federal Govt Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/federal-govt-whistleblower-goes-public-with-secret-recordings-government/
Keywords
childrenelectionvaccinecanadatrudeaudeathsvaersjabinjectionpress for truthpressfortruth
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