🚨Lebanon accuses Israel of sabotaging stability as Israel's escalating airstrikes - clip 2

Adding, from earlier today⚡️ Netanyahu ORDERS IDF to HOLD FIRE in southern Lebanon, while REMAINING in the Yellow Line area — Israeli Channel 12

🚨Lebanon accuses Israel of sabotaging stability



Israel's escalating airstrikes aim to prevent the restoration of stability in the country, with attacks causing more civilian and military casualties, The Lebanese Army stated.



🌏 A Lebanese soldier was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern town of Kafr Rumman, according to the army.



🌏 The military says the continued escalation undermines efforts to restore security and reach a lasting solution in Lebanon.



Israeli strikes have continued despite the announcement of a new ceasefire, with Lebanese authorities reporting further military and civilian casualties.

Adding again from earlier this morning:

Iran announces closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing Israel's continued military campaign in Lebanon - IRIB quoting the Armed Forces General Staff