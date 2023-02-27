44 Perth WW Rally for Freedom [‘Jambalaya’ (‘On the Bayou’), Hank Williams (style after the Carpenters): by Dave McSweeney and friends] Supreme Court Gardens Sat. Feb. 18th, 2023 MVI_9990

It is almost exactly 3 months since the last major protest rally in Perth. This must be about number 36 for me. I was disappointed, again, at the low attendance, however, the quality of attendees, speakers, and musicians was superb. Average age? Fifty? Where are the droves of young people? I estimate under five hundred of us, and a mob of police. It’s one second to midnight, and Western Australians are sound asleep, comfortable again with the few crumbs of freedom thrown back to them from the mongrels in government.

