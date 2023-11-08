Venus Revisited

The bogus bottle trick demonstrates that carbon dioxide absorbs infra red. However, in failing to measure the energy re-radiated, as well as that absorbed, it says nothing about the so-called 'greenhouse effect'. Conservation of energy requires the energy re-radiated to equal that absorbed, so the claimed 'blocking' of outgoing infra red radiation is physically impossible.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.