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Feb 8th; Chen Quishi is still missing... Where Are You Quishi...
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54 views • February 10, 2020
This was the last video made of any information on Chen Quishi, by the fellow that is translating Chinese videos to share with the world. Since this video was made, he was told by the government to avoid talking about, or covering the story of Chen Quishi...
.... You do not argue with a socialist communist government for fear of permanent consequenses...
Chen Quishi is still missing to this day...
So sad...
I will update here if I see anything more on him, but at this point, he is missing...
.... You do not argue with a socialist communist government for fear of permanent consequenses...
Chen Quishi is still missing to this day...
So sad...
I will update here if I see anything more on him, but at this point, he is missing...
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