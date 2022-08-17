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TLAV CDC Has Lost The Plot (And Any Credibility) With COVID, As The True Damage of The Jab Comes To Light
The Last American Vagabondhttps://www.rokfin.com/stream/21664/CDC-Has-Lost-The-Plot-And-Any-Credibility-With-COVID-As-The-True-Damage-Of-The-Jab-Comes-To-Light
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uk1ZofAKZkNt/
https://rumble.com/v1g9fat-cdc-has-lost-the-plot-and-any-credibility-with-covid-as-the-true-damage-of-.html
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-8-16-22:d?src=embed
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/cdc-has-lost-plot-and-any-credibility-with-covid-true-damage-jab-comes-light/
CDC Has Lost The Plot (And Any Credibility) With COVID, As The True Damage Of The Jab Comes To Light