© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Depop by vaxx was planned for years: Worldwide Biological Warfare Flu Vaxxine
Follow
0
Share
Report
245 views • September 06, 2021
You CAN NOT catch or pass the virus! Viruses are not living things but protein waste products in solvent solutions!
Germs, Bacteria, Fungus & Even Viruses (Which Are Not Viruses But Protein Based Exosomes Whithin Our RNA) Are Everywhere. So-Called Diseases Are Symptoms Of An Underlying Toxicity Within The Cells. So-Called Viruses Are Manufactured Within Our Bodies As A Protection Mechanism Against Over Toxicity....When We Are Overly Toxic Our Bodies Create A Natural Detoxification Process Called A Cold, A Flu, Or Pneumonia To Rid The Body Of These Deadly Toxins. Viruses Are Not Contagious In Any Form. There's plenty of information explaining how we do NOT and can not catch viruses. It's your responsibility as "Adults" to look into this very important information or laugh and continue living in the echo chamber. Companies are more scared of the goverment than Germ theory. Biochemistry debunks Corona. Its the terrain not a germ theory.
Stress, overworking, not being physical, not sleeping, smoking, drinking, eating garbage, drinking garbage, breathing garbage, radiation poisoning and vaccines has nothing to do with it right? Billionaires dont want to be held accountable for poisoning us.
You dont take a fish out of the fish bowl so you can vaccinate it, put a mask on it and tell it to isolate. You take the fish out of the bowl and clean nd face up to the absolute depravity and wickedness of the jews who have created this kill shot, and take the necessary steps to protect humanity from them.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gGVS86tyGbiv/
Germs, Bacteria, Fungus & Even Viruses (Which Are Not Viruses But Protein Based Exosomes Whithin Our RNA) Are Everywhere. So-Called Diseases Are Symptoms Of An Underlying Toxicity Within The Cells. So-Called Viruses Are Manufactured Within Our Bodies As A Protection Mechanism Against Over Toxicity....When We Are Overly Toxic Our Bodies Create A Natural Detoxification Process Called A Cold, A Flu, Or Pneumonia To Rid The Body Of These Deadly Toxins. Viruses Are Not Contagious In Any Form. There's plenty of information explaining how we do NOT and can not catch viruses. It's your responsibility as "Adults" to look into this very important information or laugh and continue living in the echo chamber. Companies are more scared of the goverment than Germ theory. Biochemistry debunks Corona. Its the terrain not a germ theory.
Stress, overworking, not being physical, not sleeping, smoking, drinking, eating garbage, drinking garbage, breathing garbage, radiation poisoning and vaccines has nothing to do with it right? Billionaires dont want to be held accountable for poisoning us.
You dont take a fish out of the fish bowl so you can vaccinate it, put a mask on it and tell it to isolate. You take the fish out of the bowl and clean nd face up to the absolute depravity and wickedness of the jews who have created this kill shot, and take the necessary steps to protect humanity from them.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gGVS86tyGbiv/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.