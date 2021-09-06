Depop by vaxx was planned for years: Worldwide Biological Warfare Flu Vaxxine

You CAN NOT catch or pass the virus! Viruses are not living things but protein waste products in solvent solutions!Germs, Bacteria, Fungus & Even Viruses (Which Are Not Viruses But Protein Based Exosomes Whithin Our RNA) Are Everywhere. So-Called Diseases Are Symptoms Of An Underlying Toxicity Within The Cells. So-Called Viruses Are Manufactured Within Our Bodies As A Protection Mechanism Against Over Toxicity....When We Are Overly Toxic Our Bodies Create A Natural Detoxification Process Called A Cold, A Flu, Or Pneumonia To Rid The Body Of These Deadly Toxins. Viruses Are Not Contagious In Any Form. There's plenty of information explaining how we do NOT and can not catch viruses. It's your responsibility as "Adults" to look into this very important information or laugh and continue living in the echo chamber. Companies are more scared of the goverment than Germ theory. Biochemistry debunks Corona. Its the terrain not a germ theory.Stress, overworking, not being physical, not sleeping, smoking, drinking, eating garbage, drinking garbage, breathing garbage, radiation poisoning and vaccines has nothing to do with it right? Billionaires dont want to be held accountable for poisoning us.You dont take a fish out of the fish bowl so you can vaccinate it, put a mask on it and tell it to isolate. You take the fish out of the bowl and clean nd face up to the absolute depravity and wickedness of the jews who have created this kill shot, and take the necessary steps to protect humanity from them.mirrored from: