The End Is Not (Quite) Yet!

Many signs of the times indicate that we are in the End Times or that they are fast approaching. However, none of us know quite how long it will take for Jesus Christ to return to Earth and for major global events to happen, like the destruction of America and the implementation of the Mark of the Beast prophecy (666), mentioned in the 13th chapter of The Book of Revelation.



Are you interested in prophecies about Armageddon and the end of the world for the wrong reason? What happens if Jesus does not come back in your lifetime? This video explores how we need a deeper faith and understanding if we are serious about going the distance.