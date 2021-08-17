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7grainsofsalt2: Dr Vladimir Zelenko M.D. Speaking Some Truth [17.08.2021]
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40 views • August 17, 2021
You have to listen to this Doctor. I am not saying that I trust him, considering that he was Trump's Doctor, but just listen to all that he says. Wow!
354 views Aug 17, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FOtjzWb9dp4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
354 views Aug 17, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FOtjzWb9dp4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
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