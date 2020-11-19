© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Η Ορθοδοξία και ο ρόλος της Εκκλησίας - Ο κορωναϊός, το εμβόλιο και η Νέα Τάξη Πραγμάτων
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • November 19, 2020
Μια εφ’ όλης της ύλης συνέντευξη παραχώρησε στον Focus Fm 103,6 και στον δημοσιογράφο Στέφανο Δαμιανίδη ο Μητροπολίτης Μόρφου Νεόφυτος. Ο Σεβασμιότατος μίλησε κυριολεκτικά για όλους και για όλα! Για τον κορωναϊό, για την στάση της Εκκλησίας, για τους πολιτικούς, για τους επιστήμονες, για το εμβόλιο, για τους παράνομους μετανάστες και για τον πόλεμο που δέχεται η Ορθοδοξία...
Πηγή Ηχητικού: immorfou.org.cy / Focus FM 103.6
Πηγή Ηχητικού: immorfou.org.cy / Focus FM 103.6
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.