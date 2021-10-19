© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demons in Disguise Spiritual Warfare We’ve Been Warned about these Times [18.10.2021]
Follow
3
Share
Report
296 views • October 19, 2021
Shalom Family, We pray you all are well. We are going to be using this channel to back up some of our videos we post on Shattered Paradise but we will continue to post new content here as well.
This is a video update on the perilous times we're living in. We want to encourage everyone to stay strong in this hour of temptation. Do not fold!
2,282 views Oct 18, 2021
Shattered Paradigm
38.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Rd7ZfnYjaiA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/shatteredparadise
Websites: https://shatteredparadise.com/categories/exclusive-videos
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/exclusive-videos
Shepherds Watch Support Team: https://www.patreon.com/posts/55423613
This is a video update on the perilous times we're living in. We want to encourage everyone to stay strong in this hour of temptation. Do not fold!
2,282 views Oct 18, 2021
Shattered Paradigm
38.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Rd7ZfnYjaiA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/shatteredparadise
Websites: https://shatteredparadise.com/categories/exclusive-videos
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/exclusive-videos
Shepherds Watch Support Team: https://www.patreon.com/posts/55423613
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.