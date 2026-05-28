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The Day we Receive our Crowns 05/28/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan shares the day we receive all of our crowns, our mantels and our rewards – the Day Jesus returns for Armageddon.

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Keywords
daycrownsreceiveprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:05Morning Star

11:16Verses

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