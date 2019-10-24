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CHINA HIGH ALERT : USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS-10) Launches a Naval Strike Missile in PHILIPPINE SEA
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8 views • October 24, 2019
CHINA HIGH ALERT : USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS-10) Launches a Naval Strike Missile in PHILIPPINE SEA near South China Sea - Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) launches a Naval Strike Missile (NSM) during exercise Pacific Griffin. The NSM is a long-range, precision strike weapon that is designed to find and destroy enemy ships. Pacific Griffin is a biennial exercise conducted in the waters near Guam aimed at enhancing combined proficiency at sea while strengthening relationships between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore navies.
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