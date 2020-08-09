© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Aug 9, 2020] The Psalm 91 Protection Plan: A comfort for those in troubled times
89 views • 4 months ago
I've had this in audio format for a long time, but I thought I'd finally put it out in video format. Many are looking for a Pre-Trib Rapture to save them. I used to believe that myself for over 40 years. I no longer hold to that view though. That said, YHWH doesn't need a Rapture to protect and save His people. We have NUMEROUS examples of Him protecting His people right here on the Earth while in the MIDST of trial, tribulation and judgement. In fact, every example we have in Scripture of judgment shows His people being protected during, in and through the judgment: Noah and those with him were saved in an ark, which remained on the Earth before, during and after the Great Flood judgment. Lot and his family were escorted to an Earthly place of safety during the judgment being poured out on Sodom and Gomorrah. The Hebrews were protected in Goshen, while all of Egypt was being severely judged by YHWH during the events leading up to the Exodus. Three Hebrew slaves were protected INSIDE a fiery furnace. Daniel was preserved INSIDE a den full of hungry lions. Over and over again we see this. It is what I refer to as the Psalm 91 Protection Plan... which has never required a Rapture of people flying up into the sky like superman. This reading of Psalm 91 was done by my friend John William Galt (the voice of the movies).
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
