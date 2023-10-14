Create New Account
US Sports Football: Top Plays Of The Week From The CFL, NCAA, & Preps!
US Sports Radio
Published Yesterday

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube

Featured course:
Evolution of the Air Raid 2022: Innovations in the 90-Series
Learn more @ https://tinyurl.com/USSportsFootball101323
and
SidelineSwap
Save Up to 40% Off True Hockey Sticks, Skates, Gloves, and Hockey Pads at SidelineSwap https://tinyurl.com/SidelineSwap1023

Three levels of top plays on today's show Athletes and Warriors!
Football (in my humble opinion), is the greatest game on Earth. It's these amazing athletes that make it so. Please enjoy today's display of some of the best and I pray it inspires you to be the best version of yourself today.
Also catch our coaches corner from CoachTube, and learn how one of the top High School coaches in the USA prepares his team on gameday. Enjoy!

Video credits:
TOP 5 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYS OF WEEK 7 | 2023 SEASON 🏈 🔥
MaxPreps
@maxpreps
https://www.youtube.com/@maxpreps

College Football Best Plays of Week 6 | 2023-24
the CNtaco
@theCNtaco
https://www.youtube.com/@theCNtaco

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 18, 2023
CFL
@cfl
https://apple.co/3ajipGf
https://amzn.to/3tym10t

Cool Sports, and Talk
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

