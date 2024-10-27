NWO: Christine Anderson says stop being silent towards totalitarianism

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Understanding the lies



A powerful warning from Christine Anderson of the German AfD political party who encourages the masses to stop being silent towards totalitarianism.



However, Bible prophecy says that there will be a satanic Vatican new world order consisting of ten kings who will give their power and allegiance to the beast, which is the Vatican papacy in Revelation 17:12. Thankfully, this satanic Vatican new world order will be very, very short lived as Christ will destroy the Vatican and her pope as per Revelation 17:14, 16 and Revelation 18:8-9.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington