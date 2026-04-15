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COSMIC STARSEED ACADEMY WHATS REALLY GOING ON NOW 10TH APRIL 2026
Soma ARah is a Psychic, Medium, Pleiadian Channel, Pleiadian Ambassador, Pleiadian & Lyran Starseed Hybrid, UFO Contactee, UFO Abductee, UFO Experiencer, Ascension Guide, Galactic Lightworker, Shamanic Practitioner, & Reiki Master, Healing Channel & Author of The Pleiadian Child & What’s Really Going On? CEO of Cosmic Starseed Academy.
A Contactee & Channel for the Pleiadians Since Childhood.
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