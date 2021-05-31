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Ivor Allowed on to Mainstream Media - _ Self-Censored Version
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50 views • May 31, 2021
* SELF-CENSORED VERSION HERE * - sorry guys. A very, very sad day today. I just had this video taken down/censored within a couple hours. Surreal - as it only had directly-verifiable government and Worldometer etc. data - but maybe my opinions/judgments on some technical matters were not approved of? But no medical misinformation was therein - any opinions given, have been documented in mainstream publications elsewhere.
You can see full version on my Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/$/channels - and you can judge what was censored.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
You can see full version on my Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/$/channels - and you can judge what was censored.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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