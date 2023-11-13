La NASA e gli astrofisici si metteranno mai d’accordo sulla forma della Terra? No! 13 Novembre 2023
42 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Questo che vediamo è il lancio del satellite Vanguard del 1958. Ascoltiamo bene.
Soliti disaccordi fra astrofisici
Keywords
terra pianaterra piattaombresole ed ombre
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos