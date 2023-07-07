Create New Account
NATO Trained 2 AFU Soldiers - TikTok Influencers - Surrendered on Camera
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

NATO trained TikTok influencers.

While the two AFU soldiers were chilling in the bunker, Russian Armed Forces soldiers stormed their positions.

They confiscated the camera, weapons, and took the soldiers prisoner.

Videos from other locations visited by rising TikTok star were found on the SD card.

