Mark Levin Left's FBI MISUSE did NOT start with Trump raid

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Glenn Beck
Aug 24, 2022 President Trump has done NOTHING to deserve the level of mistreatment he’s received from the far-left and the mainstream media from the moment his candidacy was announced, BlazeTV’s Mark Levin tells Glenn. But, even though the FBI raid on the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home took corruption to a new level, Democrats have been misusing that federal agency for DECADES. In this clip, Levin describes all the ways the FBI has been misused in the past. Plus, he and Glenn discuss if it’s still possible for Americans to 'shake the chains' of our overpowering, federal government…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QeKXVKGAIyU