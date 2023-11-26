Jocko Willink: Hamas 'doesn't have a choice' in making negotiations.
Former Navy SEAL Team 3 commander Jocko Willink breaks down what to expect from a hostage recovery mission, the tactical side of the Israel-Hamas negotiation and continuation of war, as well as attacks on US bases in the Middle East.
