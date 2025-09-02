© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️"We have a lot of love for Russia in Australia! We know what's going on. Go Trump! Go Putin!"
- Nick Duffield in Adelaide (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PwucTi4TASg).
From Aussie Cossack
Adding: Expect an announcement from the White House today with Trump at 2:00 Central.
Adding: The U.S. is once again posturing against Iraq and Iran. The world's biggest sponsor of terrorism is accusing Tehran of "enabling terrorism," using it as a pretext to impose more sanctions.
“Iraq cannot become a safe haven for terrorists, which is why the United States is working to counter Iran’s influence in the country,” — Scott Bessent