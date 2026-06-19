Yuzhnaya Group's units liberated Yurkovka 10 kilometres from Slavyansk



📍 Donetsk People's Republic



💥 After thorough reconnaissance, the AFU forces suffered heavy fire damage, which allowed assault groups of the 88th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade to break through the defence and seize the settlement.



▫️ Yurkovka is located at a distance of about 10 kilometres from the two major cities of DPR, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, which offers opportunities for further success in Slavyansk direction.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of June 19, 2026



▪️ Last night, the air defense system was working over the Rostov region, Crimea and Sevastopol, Melitopol and Kirillovka in the Zaporozhye region. In the morning, the governor of Sevastopol reported that the repulsion of an air raid had begun again, and 2 UAVs were shot down in the area of the Northern Side.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on targets in Kharkov, Sumy, Zaporozhye.



▪️ In the Sumy direction, the GRU "North" in the Shostka district continues to conduct infantry battles in Bachivsk and the surrounding area, a serviceman of the 130th ORB was captured. In the Sumy district, our forces are conducting offensive battles in Ivzhansky, Pisarevka, in the village of Novaya Sich. In the Krasnopolsky district, battles continue in the forested areas, near the villages of Mykhailivka, May and along the railway lines leading to the district center. A counterattack of the enemy west of Ryasne was repelled.



▪️ In the Kursk region, an enemy drone attacked the village of Stepankovka in the Rylysk district yesterday morning. A 61-year-old woman was injured.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, an FPV drone of the AFU hit a car in the village of Pogromets, a woman was injured. A doctor of the Krasny Yarusha Central District Hospital was injured after a drone attack on a car in the village of Krasnaya Yarusha. In the Rakitnoe settlement, a drone hit a commercial object, a man was injured. Many populated areas are under constant enemy fire.



▪️ In the Kharkov direction, the GRU "North" is fighting for Kachiy Lopan'. In the Volchansk sector, infantry battles continue in the villages of Losevka, Ukrainka and in the forested areas of the Volchansk district.



▪️ In the south of the Kupyansk direction, battles are taking place at Kupyansk-Uzlovoe on the eastern bank. The enemy is transferring reserves to strengthen the defense.



▪️ In the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the capture of an important enemy defense area - Ray-Aleksandrovka, the battles for which had been going on for several months. The area is being cleared. There are 15 km to Slavyansk (see the map).



▪️ Konstantinovka remains a zone of high-intensity combat actions, the Russian Armed Forces are pushing the enemy north and disrupting its logistics.



▪️ In the Dobropillsky direction, there are clashes for Mirnye (northwest of Grishino). To the north, a battle for Belitskoe is taking place.



▪️ In the DPR, six civilians were injured due to attacks by AFU strike drones: on the highway Khlebodarovka - Golubitskoe, on the highway Molochny - Uglegorsk, on the highway Svetlodarsk - Mironovsky, as well as in Gorlovka and Donetsk.



▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, in the area of the offensive of the GRU "East", the enemy ordered a mandatory evacuation of children together with their parents from the Dubovka rural territorial community of the Sinelnikovsky district.



▪️ In the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region, units of the GRU "East" continue to penetrate the depth of the enemy's defense in the direction of the settlements of Lyubitskoe and Zarnitsa.



▪️ In the Zaporozhye region, seven civilians were injured and one was killed in attacks by UAF strike drones: in Vasilevskoe, Berdyansk, Kamensk-Dneprovskoe, Tokmak, Akimovskoe municipal districts, as well as in the cities of Energodar and Melitopol. Damage to private houses and vehicles was recorded.



▪️ In the Kherson region, over the previous day, five civilians were injured and one was killed in UAF strike drone attacks: in Gornostayevka, Malye Kopan', Velika Kardashka. A total of 126 UAV attacks and 11 shellings were recorded. The restoration of bridges after the attacks is underway.



The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors