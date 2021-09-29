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HOSPITALS #1 CAUSE OF DEATH: MEDICAL KIDNAPPING THE NORM AS PATIENTS SACRIFICED ON THE COVID ALTAR
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191 views • September 29, 2021
Dr. Amandha Vollmer discusses how hospitals are now killing her patients with COVID protocols and holding them against their will in Medical Kidnapping. The medical system itself admitted back in 2013 that hospital errors were the 3rd leading cause of death in the U.S. Today hospitals are clearly the #1 cause of death in the U.S., and in probably most parts of the world.
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/09/01/hospitals-now-1-cause-of-death-medical-kidnapping-the-norm-as-patients-are-sacrificed-on-the-altar-of-covid/
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/09/01/hospitals-now-1-cause-of-death-medical-kidnapping-the-norm-as-patients-are-sacrificed-on-the-altar-of-covid/
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