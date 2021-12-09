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🤔THIS IS ONLY A VIDEO GAME🤔BUT LISTEN TO THE INTRO OF THIS GAME?
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21 views • December 09, 2021
MAAAAAAAAAAN IT'S ALL I CAN SAY IS A MIND LIKE THIS DOES EXIST IN THIS WORLD RIGHT NOW. THATS ALL IM SAYING PLEASE LISTEN TO THIS AND YOU GIVE ME YOUR FEED BACK. WAKE UP PEOPLE AND SHEEPLE.
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