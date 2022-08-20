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BILL GATES BEHIND INFLATION PRODUCTION ACT, LEFTISTS CALL FOR MEAT TAX & INSECTS QUIETLY ADDED TO FOOD
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World Economic Forum adviser Yuval Harari is a Marxist who believes there is no truth, only power
[World Economic Forum adviser Yuval Harari openly rejects objective values such as human rights, calling them 'fictions' or 'stories,' and is unusually fixated on power]
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/world-economic-forum-adviser-yuval-harari-is-a-marxist-who-believes-there-is-no-truth-only-power/