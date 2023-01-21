Conservative Family Feud: Crowder vs. Daily Wire Plus This Week's Headline News 1/20/23

Conservative powerhouse Steven Crowder rocked the podcast sphere calling out "Big Con" for being in bed with "Big Tech." Crowder revealed contract stipulations by the Daily Wire that penalizes Conservative voices who sign with them when the big tech giants censor or demonetize their content. Donald Trump is still making waves as he brushed off jab safety concerns while Senator Ron Johnson is taking the controversy head on. Biden’s had a tough week, stumbling over the name of a Supreme Court Justice while CNN seems to be helping stage his demise. The egg-pocalypse in the United States is worsening but don't think that you can smuggle over some cheaper eggs from Mexico. Nope, border patrol is warning of $10,000 fines for bringing over the white shelled, highly sought after, protein substance. Maybe it's time to start your own backyard flock. All this and much more on this week's Headline News!





