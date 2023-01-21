Conservative Family Feud: Crowder vs. Daily Wire Plus This Week's Headline News 1/20/23

Conservative powerhouse Steven Crowder rocked the podcast sphere calling out "Big Con" for being in bed with "Big Tech." Crowder revealed contract stipulations by the Daily Wire that penalizes Conservative voices who sign with them when the big tech giants censor or demonetize their content. Donald Trump is still making waves as he brushed off jab safety concerns while Senator Ron Johnson is taking the controversy head on. Biden’s had a tough week, stumbling over the name of a Supreme Court Justice while CNN seems to be helping stage his demise. The egg-pocalypse in the United States is worsening but don't think that you can smuggle over some cheaper eggs from Mexico. Nope, border patrol is warning of $10,000 fines for bringing over the white shelled, highly sought after, protein substance. Maybe it's time to start your own backyard flock. All this and much more on this week's Headline News!
Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/conservative-family-feud-crowder-vs-daily-wire/
CLICK Link below for SPECIAL Closeout Sheet Sale for my FAVORITE Flannel Sheets and use Promo Code RC
https://www.mypillow.com/clearance-page/mypillow-closeout-sheet-sets?trk_msg=BSNGDPOK96QK90C44HKM8I3KKS&trk_contact=U3CEHGIQHQ8CNR2HO23330RC54&trk_sid=5K96MFCEP4TQRITHIV6M9KUD3O&trk_link=FH84T0T0UN64N14Q754J4HIE40&utm_source=listrak&utm_medium=email&utm_term=Click+Here&utm_campaign=Rollback+Bed+Sheet+Special!
Forget Amazon: Amazing Places to shop! See below Patriot sponsors:
Register to WIN a 3-Day Adult Pass to the Old School Survival BootCamp, Hocking Hills, OH May 12th-14th, 2023! Visit: https://www.resistancechicks.com/old-school-survival-boot-camp-info-giveaway/
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.