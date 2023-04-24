Former Navy Seal Andy Stumpf held world record for WingSuit Flight!

Andy Stumpf world record for distance flown in a wingsuit - 18.257 miles and falling 36,500 feet And he raised $1million to support Navy Seal Families, the Survivor Support Foundation !





And he did it with flying American colors! The previous winged flight record was held by Shin Ito from Japan, who in 2012, traveled 17.83 miles before touching down. Well, Andy Stumpf bested that record by gliding for seven minutes to cover 18.26 miles, and in the process, he raised one million dollars for the Survivor Support Foundation which provides vital services to families of fallen warriors.





The amazing thing about this jump is that Andy had only been doing wingsuit flights since January.





Unfortunately, Stumpf’s record only stood for a few months until it was broken by Kyle Lobpries, a Marine Corps helicopter pilot, in May 2016 with a distance of 19.94 miles.









