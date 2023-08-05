Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
jimmydoreshow Max Blumenthal Expertly Debunks RFK Jr Israel-Palestine Propaganda
channel image
alltheworldsastage
838 Subscribers
45 views
Published Saturday

jimmydoreshow Max Blumenthal Expertly Debunks RFK Jr Israel-Palestine PropagandaThe Jimmy Dore Show @thejimmydoreshowhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCcVvp0eBaQ

https://rumble.com/v34vrdo-max-blumenthals-expertly-debunks-rfk-jr.s-israel-palestine-propaganda.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eCcVvp0eBaQ/

https://www.facebook.com/Jimmytft


Max Blumenthal’s Expertly Debunks RFK Jr.’s Israel-Palestine Propaganda

Keywords
censorshipisraelpalestineclownworldwhofreespeechrfkjragenda2030coronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19plandemicoperationwarpspeedmedialiescurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesisraelwarsthenewnormal15minutecitiesmsmliesmiddleeastwars

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket