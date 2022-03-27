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Shocking: Warmed Pfizer Vials Explode With Self Assembling Circuitry
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358 views • March 27, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Pfizer vaccines are explosive injections that self-assemble into chip like circuits, contaminating the host and inflicting severe damage or death. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to detail the mysterious Pfizer vials, nanotech, and child vaccination. Dr. Jane warned of the coming disasters of the injections, as more and more secrete ingredients of the jabs become exposed and highlight the undeniable plan for depopulation.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyhfq9-shocking-warmed-pfizer-vials-explode-with-self-assembling-circuitry.html
The Pfizer vaccines are explosive injections that self-assemble into chip like circuits, contaminating the host and inflicting severe damage or death. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to detail the mysterious Pfizer vials, nanotech, and child vaccination. Dr. Jane warned of the coming disasters of the injections, as more and more secrete ingredients of the jabs become exposed and highlight the undeniable plan for depopulation.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyhfq9-shocking-warmed-pfizer-vials-explode-with-self-assembling-circuitry.html
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