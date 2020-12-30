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America at War LIVE! - 'Obama Funded Al Qaeda as Trump's Offense Begins'
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428 views • December 30, 2020
America at War LIVE! with Dean Ryan
Major Military Ship and Plane Movement in the homeland
The CVD propaganda builds as Trump's offense is targeting it's strikes.
The Dominion story is falling to pieces as the fraud is undeniable.
Big Tech and Big Pharma.. whats the difference? CVD Passports are now a Thing
The Vatican has a 'Everything Must Go SALE' as they're preparing to close down
Major Military Ship and Plane Movement in the homeland
The CVD propaganda builds as Trump's offense is targeting it's strikes.
The Dominion story is falling to pieces as the fraud is undeniable.
Big Tech and Big Pharma.. whats the difference? CVD Passports are now a Thing
The Vatican has a 'Everything Must Go SALE' as they're preparing to close down
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