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False prophet has resurfaced again to deceive even more people
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23 views • October 26, 2021
Over the years I warned people at my sites to stay away from the false prophet Todd Bently. After my warnings the truth about Todd's shady life was exposed and Todd went into hibernation. Well he has again started a new ministry, but this ministry is not from the Lord as this video will show you. Anyone who reviews the facts in the video will see the light on what this false teacher is doing. This is the same man who said Jesus told him to kick a person in the face with his boot and Todd is proud of it. Not from Christ!
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