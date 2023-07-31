Create New Account
Based in Laos within the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, Zhao Wei exploits this region by engaging in drug trafficking and human trafficking through his King's Roman Casino
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday

https://gettr.com/post/p2n5suldf90

0729 The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Golden Triangle & Beyond - EP7 of MH370 series

Based in Laos within the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, Zhao Wei exploits this region by engaging in drug trafficking and human trafficking through his King's Roman Casino located within the economic zone.

赵伟的基地在老挝金三角特别经济区内，通过其位于该经济区内的金三角赌场，参与毒品贩运、人口贩运等等活动。

#LFATV @moschinese @mosenglish



