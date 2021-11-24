WE'RE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT!!! MUSIC MASK COMPILATION TWISTED SISTER

Twisted Sister Lyrics"We're Not Gonna Take It"We're not gonna take itNo, we ain't gonna take itWe're not gonna take it anymoreWe've got the right to choose and there ain't no way we'll lose itThis is our life, this is our songWe'll fight the powers that be just, don't pick our destiny 'causeYou don't know us, you don't belongWe're not gonna take itNo, we ain't gonna take itWe're not gonna take it anymoreOh, you're so condescending, your gall is never endingWe don't want nothing, not a thing, from youYour life is trite and jaded, boring and confiscatedIf that's your best, your best won't doWe're right, yeahWe're free, yeahWe'll fight, yeahYou'll see, yeahWe're not gonna take itNo, we ain't gonna take itWe're not gonna take it anymoreWe're not gonna take itNo, we ain't gonna take itWe're not gonna take it anymoreNo way!We're right, yeahWe're free, yeahWe'll fight, yeahYou'll see, yeahWe're not gonna take itNo, we ain't gonna take itWe're not gonna take it anymoreWe're not gonna take it (no!)No, we ain't gonna take itWe're not gonna take it anymore (just you try and make us)We're not gonna take it (come on)No, we ain't gonna take it (you're all worthless and weak)We're not gonna take it anymore (now drop and give me twenty)We're not gonna take it (a pledge pin)No, we ain't gonna take it (on your uniform)We're not gonna take it anymoreOver 1000 videos...Been placing QR-Code stickers every where to help share Information being banned or censored, Nobody pays me I do it through my cost and time because it is correct and feels like only thing to do in this insane time