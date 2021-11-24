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WE'RE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT!!! MUSIC MASK COMPILATION TWISTED SISTER
Covey1969
Covey1969
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52 views • November 24, 2021
Twisted Sister Lyrics

"We're Not Gonna Take It"

We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore

We've got the right to choose and there ain't no way we'll lose it
This is our life, this is our song
We'll fight the powers that be just, don't pick our destiny 'cause
You don't know us, you don't belong

We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore

Oh, you're so condescending, your gall is never ending
We don't want nothing, not a thing, from you
Your life is trite and jaded, boring and confiscated
If that's your best, your best won't do

We're right, yeah
We're free, yeah
We'll fight, yeah
You'll see, yeah

We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore

No way!

We're right, yeah
We're free, yeah
We'll fight, yeah
You'll see, yeah

We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore

We're not gonna take it (no!)
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore (just you try and make us)

We're not gonna take it (come on)
No, we ain't gonna take it (you're all worthless and weak)
We're not gonna take it anymore (now drop and give me twenty)

We're not gonna take it (a pledge pin)
No, we ain't gonna take it (on your uniform)
We're not gonna take it anymore

Over 1000 videos...
Been placing QR-Code stickers every where to help share Information being banned or censored, Nobody pays me I do it through my cost and time because it is correct and feels like only thing to do in this insane time
https://archive.org/details/doctors-that-have-everything-to-lose-and-only-the-truth-to-gain-are-trying-to-warn-the-world_202102
Keywords
videomusiccompilation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy