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WE'RE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT!!! MUSIC MASK COMPILATION TWISTED SISTER
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52 views • November 24, 2021
Twisted Sister Lyrics
"We're Not Gonna Take It"
We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
We've got the right to choose and there ain't no way we'll lose it
This is our life, this is our song
We'll fight the powers that be just, don't pick our destiny 'cause
You don't know us, you don't belong
We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
Oh, you're so condescending, your gall is never ending
We don't want nothing, not a thing, from you
Your life is trite and jaded, boring and confiscated
If that's your best, your best won't do
We're right, yeah
We're free, yeah
We'll fight, yeah
You'll see, yeah
We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
No way!
We're right, yeah
We're free, yeah
We'll fight, yeah
You'll see, yeah
We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
We're not gonna take it (no!)
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore (just you try and make us)
We're not gonna take it (come on)
No, we ain't gonna take it (you're all worthless and weak)
We're not gonna take it anymore (now drop and give me twenty)
We're not gonna take it (a pledge pin)
No, we ain't gonna take it (on your uniform)
We're not gonna take it anymore
Over 1000 videos...
Been placing QR-Code stickers every where to help share Information being banned or censored, Nobody pays me I do it through my cost and time because it is correct and feels like only thing to do in this insane time
https://archive.org/details/doctors-that-have-everything-to-lose-and-only-the-truth-to-gain-are-trying-to-warn-the-world_202102
"We're Not Gonna Take It"
We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
We've got the right to choose and there ain't no way we'll lose it
This is our life, this is our song
We'll fight the powers that be just, don't pick our destiny 'cause
You don't know us, you don't belong
We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
Oh, you're so condescending, your gall is never ending
We don't want nothing, not a thing, from you
Your life is trite and jaded, boring and confiscated
If that's your best, your best won't do
We're right, yeah
We're free, yeah
We'll fight, yeah
You'll see, yeah
We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
No way!
We're right, yeah
We're free, yeah
We'll fight, yeah
You'll see, yeah
We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
We're not gonna take it (no!)
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore (just you try and make us)
We're not gonna take it (come on)
No, we ain't gonna take it (you're all worthless and weak)
We're not gonna take it anymore (now drop and give me twenty)
We're not gonna take it (a pledge pin)
No, we ain't gonna take it (on your uniform)
We're not gonna take it anymore
Over 1000 videos...
Been placing QR-Code stickers every where to help share Information being banned or censored, Nobody pays me I do it through my cost and time because it is correct and feels like only thing to do in this insane time
https://archive.org/details/doctors-that-have-everything-to-lose-and-only-the-truth-to-gain-are-trying-to-warn-the-world_202102
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