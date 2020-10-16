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Preference vs Orientation - Senator Hirono Rips Amy Barrett
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18 views • October 16, 2020
WOW, this bitch has a hangup on sexual things. My god I cant believe how anyone could vote for her as senator except shes just a hard core liberal. Thank God the Conservative Twins tear her apart
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