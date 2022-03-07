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And We Know 03. 07. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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40 views • March 07, 2022
3.7.22: THIS Battle is INTENSE! Truckers, Censorship, N@zi, Human Shields, R@thchild & MSM! PRAY!

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
The Isaacs
https://www.theisaacs.com/

Walk On
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZulKdYFe90

War of the Rings
https://elements.envato.com/war-of-the-rings-DCU2H2Y

Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/

Four beasts interpretation
https://t.me/Whiplash347/94493

Children trained in Ukraine for war
https://t.me/Whiplash347/94530

Ukraine on Fire trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBOJtMbGq6g

Shane Warne
https://t.me/realblaircottrell/3313

Health dude in Australia admitting the vax causes myocarditis
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/4797

French Journalist claims she has made documentary on Ukraine
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/4830

Laptop captured in Ukraine registered to NATO
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/4848

Greatest President of all time
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/4869

Bombing BioLabs
https://t.me/tiktoknews45/3639

10 days and this war is done
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/48868

Rothschilds panic
https://t.me/darkuniverse09/4067

Song about Joe
https://t.me/jamiefreemanuk/6947

Ukraine forces firing on their own people
https://t.me/jamiefreemanuk/7150

Russia providing food to Ukraine
https://t.me/jamiefreemanuk/7123

*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126) 
Temecula, CA 92591 

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

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★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
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 How to make HCQ:  https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Keywords
healthfreedomelection frauddeath jabsexcellent podcasts
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