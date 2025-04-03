NWO: Dr. Martin claims monkeypox is cover for COVID-19 bioweapon side effects (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Understanding the Lies





MONKEYPOX THE COVER STORY: In 2021 NTI predicts a laboratory engineered vaccine resistant Monkeypox outbreak with 271 Million deaths. This is a coverup for the fatalities of the Covid injected. WHO is a criminal organization led by Bill Gates, Rockefellers and the Wellcome Trust.





Dustin Moskovitz sponsored the live pandemic simulation of the laboratory engineered vaccine resistant Monkeypox (Mpox) outbreak with 3.2 Billion cases around the world and 271 million deaths. He is the founder of



Open Philanthropy and wants CRISPR gene editing technology used on all humanity.



STATEMENT FROM NTI: We are grateful to Open Philanthropy. The exercise and report would not have been possible without their generous support.



Executive Summary:





In March 2021, the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) partnered with the Munich Security Conference (MSC) to conduct a tabletop exercise on reducing high-consequence biological threats. Conducted virtually, the exercise examined gaps in national and international biosecurity and pandemic preparedness architectures and explored opportunities to improve capabilities to prevent and respond to high-consequence biological events. Participants included 19 senior leaders and experts from across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe with decades of combined experience in public health, biotechnology industry, international security, and philanthropy.

The exercise scenario portrayed a deadly, global pandemic involving an unusual strain of monkeypox virus that emerged in the fictional nation of Brinia and spread globally over 18 months. Ultimately, the exercise scenario revealed that the initial outbreak was caused by a terrorist attack using a pathogen engineered in a laboratory with inadequate biosafety and biosecurity provisions and weak oversight. By the end of the exercise, the fictional pandemic resulted in more than three billion cases and 270 million fatalities worldwide.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington