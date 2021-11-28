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The Holy Bible, spoken with a good slide show and matching music for scenes. [PART 1] Genesis.
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101 views • November 28, 2021
Music and slide show added by me.
Enjoy the word of truth, storys that lead us to where we are today, God bless. Next part will be a video slide show not picture slide show. Enjoy.
Aimed at Millenials and Gen Z but really for everybody.
Enjoy the word of truth, storys that lead us to where we are today, God bless. Next part will be a video slide show not picture slide show. Enjoy.
Aimed at Millenials and Gen Z but really for everybody.
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