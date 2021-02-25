© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored: NO CONSPIRACY ANY MORE: CIA agent victim of (brain crippling) microwave weapon in Moscow
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
708 views • February 25, 2021
What we whistleblowers, activists, scientists, or TIs know for decades by now, gets finally confirmed by physicians of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center: "Invisible" weapon technologies are crippling our brains in hidden attacks, not to speak about those who we lost because of heart attacks, brain strokes, et al. caused by the same technology. The CIA officer here states, that he "rather would have been shot", as, without professional medical experts, the brain damage caused by these weapons will not get diagnosed, leaving the victims without proper treatment. (...).
Source: https://youtu.be/vvPu2_itpis (CNN, 02/25/2021)
Source: https://youtu.be/vvPu2_itpis (CNN, 02/25/2021)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.