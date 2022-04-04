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CA DOCTORS SOUND THE ALARM
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182 views • April 04, 2022
Physician and distinguished member of America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr. Jeffrey Barke, discusses his upcoming appearance at the Defeat The Mandates Rally in Los Angeles and the tyrannical bills submitted by the California Legislature and why now is a critical time in the fight for health freedom.
#DrJeffreyBarke #AmericasFrontlineDoctors #DefeatTheMandates
POSTED: April 4, 2022
#DrJeffreyBarke #AmericasFrontlineDoctors #DefeatTheMandates
POSTED: April 4, 2022
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