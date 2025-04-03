BrightLearn - Roger Stone Exposes Left's Desperation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roger Stone and Mike Adams discuss the Left's desperate tactics against President Donald Trump, exposing lawfare and media manipulation while predicting election risks and Trump's resilience, urging vigilance and action in this explosive interview.
