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Using RT-PCR Tests to Diagnose Disease is Fraud
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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61 views • December 06, 2021
You should really take time to watch this video about Kerry Mullins, the Nobel Prize-winning inventor of the RT-PCR test. Hear him explain to you why using that test to diagnose anyone as having any disease amounts to medical fraud. Just like Fauci did with people who were found to have the HIV virus in their body using this test, and then concluding that person would get AIDS if they didn't take AZT drugs that he owns a patent on, he is doing the same thing with SARS-CoV-2. Meanwhile, there is not even one scientific study that he or anyone else can point to which shows a causal relationship between someone who is found to have the SARS-CoV-2 virus in their body and the disease condition called COVID-19, which is merely a list of symptoms, most of which are exactly the same as the Seasonal Flu and the Common Cold, two illnesses, and which have coincidentally disappeared from CDC statistics since 2019.
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healthvaccinespandemiccovid-19sars-cov-2
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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