The Penrose, Rosabelle & Sacred Pentagram of Venus: Earth-Venus Orbital Resonance.



Astronomical icon of undying love expressed poetically thru' an interplanetary dance. In this duet, the sublime nature of Divinity is revealed in virtue of oneness, fidelity & beauty. The living icon of love is veritably the biggest Valentine card ever found in Nature!



This astronomical duet of love never ceases and it has been going on since time immemorial. Jointly, the two planets perform a dance of love that takes 8 years to complete. And during this 8-year cycle, Venus traces out the pentagram 5 times (one new pentagram every 1.6 years).



In Hindu esotericism, 5 & 8 are the nos. of Lord Shiva. These are two consecutive nos. in the Fibonacci series. If you divide 8 by 5, you'll get exactly 1.6. The digits 16 are at the heart of Hinduism and is best understood in Hindu Tantra w.r.t 16 moon phases [called 'tithis'], the last phase, the 16th. It is very interesting that this crowning final phase is represented/presided by Goddess Sodashi ("Sodashi" means 16) located in/at the heart of the circle.



In contrast, Chinese lunar phases end at 15. This can be explained - the last phase is invisible, according to Hindu Tantra, hence its occult nature.



We can see a parallel in the Sri Chakra or Sri Yantra Tantra where the mantra is 16 syllables long. The initiate is taught only 15 syllables. The 16th is not revealed until s/he is ready. This mantric syllable is eventually whispered into the ear of the initiate.

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H P Blavatsky: "The planetary Logos of Venus** loved the Earth so well that He incarnated and gave it perfect laws which were disregarded and rejected." [ ** Sanat Kumara ]



She describes the close, beautiful link between Earth and Venus:



"The system of Venus has a very close connection with our Earth system. Blavatsky tells us in The Secret Doctrine that Venus and he Earth are referred to in Esoteric Science as "Twin sisters" but "the Spirit of the Earth is subservient to the "Lord" of Venus [i.e. Sanat Kumara]."



She continues, "Venus is the most occult, powerful, and mysterious of all the planets; the one whose influence upon, and relation to the Earth is most prominent.



It's also taught that Venus is "the Guardian Spirit of the Earth and Men" and that "according to the Occult Doctrine, this planet [Venus] is our Earth's primary, and its spiritual prototype."



"We are told that every change that takes place on Venus "is felt on, and reflected by, the Earth." The planet Venus, adds Blavatsky, "is the LIGHT-BEARER of our Earth, in both its physical and mystic sense..."



First the pentagram incorporates within its form and structure the Golden Ratio -- the number known as Phi which is close to the value 1.618, reducible to 1.6. Note that Phi often appears in nature. It is created by self-replicating growth patterns known as the Fibonacci series. Fibonacci growth occurs as each successive addition in the series is added to existing growth.



Mark Isvin: "the pentacle, pentagram and the 5-pointed star are powerful symbols." How so? He says: "One encounters an abundance of the golden proportions that are inherent in the pentagram. Because the golden proportion is also found in many living structures -- both plants and animals -- the pentagram also becomes associated with life support (health) and possibly with the root of life creation."



Marc Steurbaut: "The Golden Ratio and the Fibonacci series are found everywhere in nature, from the human body to the spiral of our galaxy, and in everything in between. It seems to be the ratio of creation. It's inside us, in our minds and bodies, and outside us, in everything existing."

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Sountrack: It is sung by Sri Sathya Sai Baba whose ascendant is Libra which is ruled by Venus (= Lakshmi (female aspect; Shukra [male aspect]. The lyrics are from stanza No. 4 of Nirvana Shatakam, aka Atma Shatakam by Adi Shankara who summed up the whole philosophy of Advaita Vedanta is just one sloka of 6 stanzas.

Lyrics :

Na Punyam Na Papam Na Saukhyam

Na Dukkham Na Manthram Na Teertham

Na Veda Na Yajnam

Aham Bhojanam Naiva Bhojyam Na Kartau

Sadananda Rupam Advaitam

Sadananda Rupam Advaitam

Sathyam Sivam Sundaram

Sadananda Rupam Sivo'ham Sivo'ham



[Translation]

I have neither merits (punyam) nor sins (papam)

neither happiness (saukyam) nor suffering (dukkham)

I do not need mantras or pilgrimage sites (teertham)

Neither do I need scriptures (veda) or sacrifices (yajnam)

I am not the experiencer (kartau), experience (bhojyam) or the experiencing (bhojanam)



And my ever-blissful form (sadananda rupam) is this non-dual state (advaitam) [2x]

I embody Truth (Sathyam), Goodness (Shivam) and Beauty (Sundaram)

Verily, I am Siva (Sivo'ham) manifesting in his ever-blissful form (sadananda rupam)



Produced and posted by Cjuan 傳